PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,792. OHA also reported 265 new cases, bringing that total to 210,229.
Oregon has now administered 2,568,978 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,753,885 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,423,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,222,166 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 99, which is one fewer than the previous day and the lowest number OHA has reported since Sept. 14, 2020. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Friday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
