PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,676. OHA also reported 356 new cases, bringing the state total to 201,996.
Oregon has now administered 2,221,235 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,608,334 first and second doses of Moderna and 144,596 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,863,888 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,247,597 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 227, which is 11 fewer than Tuesday. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
