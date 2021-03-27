PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,375.
The OHA also reported 426 new cases, bringing the state total to 163,702 bringing the statewide total to 163,702.
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
- An 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon has now administered a total of 842,861 first and second doses of Pfizer, 807,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118 Saturday which is ten more than Friday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than the previous day.
Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregonians in Phase 1B, Group 7 will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks earlier than planned.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
