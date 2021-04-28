PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,490.
OHA also reported 888 new cases that brings the state’s total to 182,916.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,209,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,773,928 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326, which is two fewer than the previous day. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Tuesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(2) comments
This is so questionable, I just can't tell you how much I don't trust governor Brown!
Everyone else is moving forward but here is Oregon being locked down! WHY?
OHA doing the tyrant queen's bidding by inflating the numbers again.
