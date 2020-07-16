PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 437 new cases Thursday, which makes today the highest recorded number of cases Oregon has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The OHA said being able to get test results back in a timely manner could help control the spread, but right now, some labs are seeing a delay.
“We’re hearing from labs that test results are taking longer than we’d like to be returned and we’re working to address issues that are slowing those results down,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Tom Tucker’s wife Diane got her COVID-19 test more than a week ago and is still waiting on her results.
“I haven’t been able to go to work, she hasn’t been working and we’re still waiting for results,” Tucker said. “I’ve received no pay now for two weeks, so that’s a couple thousand dollars.”
Tucker and his wife are in their 60s. He said they’ve been very strict about following social distancing and wearing masks, but his wife developed COVID-19 symptoms.
“She did her teleconference on Monday right after Fourth of July, so that would be the 6th on Monday. She was symptomatic, so they did a COVID-19 test on Tuesday, that would be the 7th, and here we are on the 16th and we’re still waiting for results,” Tucker said.
Tucker said because he lives with his wife, he’s been waiting it out at home too. He said he’d rather be safe than sorry, but he’s feeling defeated.
“I don’t want to take the risk of infecting people at work. I’m not showing any symptoms but being in limbo for so long here is getting real frustrating,” Tucker said.
Tucker said his wife was told it could take up to 14 days to get her results back.
State Medical Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said being able to get test results back to people in a timely manner is an important factor in controlling the spread of the virus.
“If a healthcare provider or public health suspects that someone has COVID-19, and they get a test, I think it’s important to be able to receive the results of that test in 24 to 48 hours,” Sidelinger said.
However, Sidelinger said there’s a delay at some labs because of the high demand for fast results.
“What we’re seeing with many laboratories, particularly commercial laboratories, that process specimens from multiple states, is that the delay in getting results can be a week or more. This is impacted by shortages in supply chains for chemicals that are used in the lab as well as the increase in case counts not just here in Oregon, but across the United States,” Sidelinger said.
Sidelinger said because of that high demand, the OHA is working to prioritize tests for people who have been potentially exposed and people in high-risk settings like congregate workplaces or housing.
He said being able to test those people and get them their results back in a timely fashion will help prevent the spread of the virus.
