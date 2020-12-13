PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday, six additional deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring Oregon’s total to 93,853. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,113,901 negative tests.
The new cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).
The new deaths reported were:
- As a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.
- A 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than Saturday. According to OHA, there are 125 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six fewer than Saturday.
The OHA notes that the total number of beds may fluctuate between reporting times.
For more, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
