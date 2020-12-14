PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, six additional deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases brings Oregon’s total to 95,010. Since the start of the pandemic there has been 2,171,369 negative tests.
The new cases reported on Monday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38)
The new deaths reported were:
- An 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The OHA updated the information for Oregon’s 1,108th death. She is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah county. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 539, which is four more than Sunday. According to OHA, there are 121 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is four fewer than Sunday.
The OHA notes that the total number of beds may fluctuate between reporting times.
For more, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
No 'Covid-19', just age related underlying medical conditions deaths. OHA fear mongering, again.
