PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 1,110.
Health officials also reported 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide Wednesday. The total cases in Oregon during the pandemic is now 88,287.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were:
- A 46-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at her residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at Portland Providence Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Nov. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 28. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 27 at Adventist Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 7 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 39-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Nov. 25, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 7 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
The cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:
Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased by 27, bringing the total to 580. Currently, there are 132 COVID-19 patients in ICU, five more than Tuesday. Health officials also said "the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times."
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s continuing pandemic coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
A large percentage of these deaths were not caused by the virus. They were caused by other ailments but the victims had the virus, so for money reasons, hospitals are claiming almost all deaths are caused by the covid virus.
Deaths occurred during the 5-week period between 11/1 and 12/8.
Average age: 75.8
Half had multiple underlying conditions.
