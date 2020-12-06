PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,290 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday, along with six additional deaths linked to the virus.
The new case count for the state is 84,496. There have been more than 1,970,033 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
The deaths reported on Sunday were:
- An 81-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 24, at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 5, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Dec. 5, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 2, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (63), Douglas (20), Harney (1), Hood River (17), Jackson (99), Jefferson (10), Josephine (7), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (218), Morrow (6), Multnomah (187), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (38), Union (3), Wasco (8), Washington (181), Yamhill (32)
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased by 10, bringing the total to 546. Currently, there are 113 COVID-19 patients in ICU, five less than Saturday. Health officials also said "the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times."
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s continuing pandemic coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.