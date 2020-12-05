PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty four additional lives were claimed by COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the death total to 1,027, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA also reported 1,087 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 83,243.
The new cases were in the following counties:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 21
- Clackamas: 80
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 25
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 14
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 78
- Douglas: 23
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 14
- Jackson: 86
- Jefferson: 20
- Josephine: 34
- Klamath: 84
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 135
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 62
- Malheur: 43
- Marion: 193
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 400
- Polk: 33
- Tillamook: 6
- Umatilla: 47
- Union: 11
- Wasco: 27
- Washington: 312
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 38
The deaths reported by the OHA were:
- A 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov. 25, at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec.4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 59-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Dec.3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Nov 3, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov.22, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov.23 and died on Dec. 1, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old male in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. He had underling conditions.
- An 82-year-old female in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov.27 and died on Dec. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov.20 and died on Dec. 1. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 3, at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Oct.27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov.27. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased by one, bringing the total to 556. Currently, there are 118 COVID-19 patients in ICU. Health officials also said "the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times."
