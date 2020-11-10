PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.
The new case count for the state is 51,909. There have been more than 863,000 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a 73-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9, at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions; A 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her home. She had underlying conditions; A 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9, at his home. He had underlying conditions.
The new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (7)
- Benton (13)
- Clackamas (110)
- Clatsop (2)
- Columbia (3)
- Coos (8)
- Crook (9)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (30)
- Douglas (18)
- Grant (3)
- Harney (3)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (56)
- Jefferson (7)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (7)
- Lane (49)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (18)
- Malheur (15)
- Marion (90)
- Multnomah (151)
- Polk (15)
- Umatilla (23)
- Union (8)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (95)
- Yamhill (19)
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown added four additional counties to the state’s two-week pause list, bringing the total number of counties taking additional measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 to nine: Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Union, Washington
For more information from the state, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
