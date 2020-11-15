PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday, along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.
The new case count for the state is 56,880. There have been more than 901,099 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic, according to the OHA.
The deaths reported on Sunday were:
- An 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
The cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 13
- Clackamas: 86
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 5
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 13
- Douglass: 16
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 7
- Jackson: 37
- Josephine: 4
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 57
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 176
- Multnomah: 184
- Polk: 18
- Umatilla: 47
- Union: 19
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 110
- Yamhill: 26
Gov. Brown then announced a two-week statewide freeze starting Nov. 18, limiting or closing businesses and activities in every county of the state.
For more, go to Oregon.gov/oha.
