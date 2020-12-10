PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,586 new COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring Oregon’s total during the pandemic to 89,838. There have been more than 2 million negative coronavirus tests in Oregon.
There were 13 additional deaths reported Thursday in connection with COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,123.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 576, which is four fewer than Wednesday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is five fewer than Wednesday, according to OHA.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker (11)
- Benton (30)
- Clackamas (101)
- Clatsop (13)
- Columbia (26)
- Coos (10)
- Crook (6)
- Curry (2)
- Deschutes (47)
- Douglas (20)
- Grant (1)
- Harney (2)
- Hood River (10)
- Jackson (60)
- Jefferson (52)
- Josephine (14)
- Klamath (38)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (117)
- Lincoln (7)
- Linn (58)
- Malheur (26)
- Marion (153)
- Morrow (14)
- Multnomah (400)
- Polk (30)
- Sherman (1)
- Tillamook (7)
- Umatilla (31)
- Union (2)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (12)
- Washington (247)
- Yamhill (35)
The deaths reported Thursday were:
- A 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 8 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 97-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA also reported Thursday it was adopting new guidance for quarantining to follow CDC guidance. A person who has been exposed to the virus will need to quarantine if they have spent more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period in close proximity (less than 6 feet away) with an infected person.
If a person has been near someone with COVID-19, they should stay home and at least 6 feet away from everyone, including the people they live with, for 14 days.
If there are no symptoms, ending the quarantine early can be considered after 10 days without testing, or after seven days if there is a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was administered less than 48 hours before they end quarantine.
If someone chooses to shorten their quarantine period, there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine, according to OHA, so it is critical they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.
If the person does develop symptoms, they should continue to avoid contact with others and call their healthcare provider to discuss testing.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
