PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority recommends that everyone use a mask while in an indoor public setting regardless of whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.
The OHA’s announcement comes after a recent jump in cases and hospitalizations in the state and new national guidance to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. The new recommendation applies statewide and is not limited to areas with higher infections and high transmission.
“Today’s reported sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, and state health officer.
“The highly contagious Delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. The use of face masks provides significant protection for individuals who are unvaccinated as well as an additional level protection from a small but known risk of infection by the virus for persons who have already been vaccinated.”
People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are also protected from the virus and the circulating variants, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The OHA is continuing to urge local community and public health leaders and businesses to encourage vaccination and masking to prevent new outbreaks.
(12) comments
Biden was emphatic that if you are vaxed , you will not get the virus and you will not be hospitalized. Those who choose to not get vaxed are aware of the possibility of getting sick, they made their choice. No more masks.
"they made their choice"
See "kids under 12"...there is no choice.
This is not your 2020 COVID-19 virus.
It has mutated, so things have changed.
Now, those who were vaccinated can expose other people to the virus, even if they are not showing any signs of illness.
You wear a mask to protect others, as well as yourself.
It's a small ask...nobody is asking you to go into a combat zone to fight ISIS.
A mask is a lot easier to wear than a ventilator.
So tell me again why we got vaccinated if we still have to wear a mask. Get your story straight then come back .
I will not be wearing a mask because some people made their own personal decision to take a risk and not get vaccinated.
What if it's someone who didn't get to make a personal decision...like a kid under 12 years old?
No vaccine yet available to help protect them.
No thanks
Not me!
I will NOT wear a mask because other people made the choice to not get vaccinated. Keep clean like you do to avoid the regular flu and that should be sufficient. Fauci and the CDC can't make up their minds anyway...
For someone with that username you're not using common sense in regards to science. this is a new virus. we are still learning. scientists don't change their mind, their learn new information. don't be a baby.
They keep telling us how contagious it is, but nothing about the steep increase in deaths.
Is there an increase? We're told that today there are 1,032 new cases. Based on how deadly this virus is, I'm sure we'll see these same 1,032 deaths soon. But the daily case count far, far exceeds the daily death count. And masks are totally worthless for microscopic viruses.
