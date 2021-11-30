Oregon Health Authority working on new way to show proof of vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon is working on a new way to show proof of vaccination.
It would work by letting people use a code on their phone as verification for places that require it.
Rachael Banks, public health director with the Oregon Health Authority spoke about the new way to show proof at a state house committee meeting a few weeks ago.
She said she expects the voluntary program to launch in March.
Those who choose to participate would put their information in to get the vaccine records. They then would get a smart health card code and can then share it with a business or entity like the Moda Center or restaurants that require it.
Then that place would be able to verify it. Washington and California already have systems like this in place.
It’s important to remember that Oregon doesn’t require people to show proof of vaccination to do things. It’s just that certain businesses do.