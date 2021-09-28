PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Frontline workers are among those now eligible to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the Western States Safety Review Board gave the green light on Friday.
Nine months ago, Arinea Salas, an internal medicine resident doctor at OHSU received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. At the time FOX 12 spoke with her and she said, “I think it’s surreal, you know there’s a lot of hope tied to this vaccine and I’m really excited to get it and to get the second one and to get this pandemic over with essentially.”
Salas received her third shot on Monday, September 27.
“Just like any sort of needle going into the arm it hurt a little bit but I’m really happy to have gotten it,” she said. So far she said she just has a sore arm.
“I might get a fever, I might get some chills, might feel some flu-like symptoms but I’m happy to have those symptoms because that’s my body creating the response to fight COVID should I encounter it,” Salas said. Just like her first two shots, she said this is more about “we” than “me.”
“If I were to have gotten COVID and then have to call in sick that would put a huge strain on my co-workers because we are already having issues with staffing and so I’m just happy that I’m less likely to get COVID now that I have the booster,” she said.
Salas said she hopes that she and others who are eligible for this third dose can be looked to as an example to those who may still be on the fence about getting vaccinated.
“A lot of it comes down to people watch those around them and make decisions based off of that and so I do hope that maybe people seeing people get a third shot and not developing crazy things from the vaccine and hopefully that will convince them,” she said. She’s been caring for and treating COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
“At the end of the day when you’re face to face with someone who is unvaccinated really sick from COVID it’s just really hard and difficult to see,” she said.
“And as a healthcare worker we went into this to help people live longer, healthier lives and having to see you know patients in their 20s who are previously healthy, sick, dying in the ICU from COVID, it just it does something to you.”
The booster shots are available now at community pharmacies as well as at OHSU’s outpatient pharmacies.