PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s first vaccinations begin Wednesday, and the state is prioritizing frontline health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.
Arinea Salas and Raj Nagappan are among those health care workers getting vaccinated on Wednesday.
“I think it’s surreal, you know, there’s a lot of hope tied to this vaccine,” Salas said.
“And I’m really excited to get it and to get the second one and to get this pandemic over with essentially,” Nagappan said.
It’s giving a lot of people hope.
“The fact that they have it so readily available is making me feel hopeful,” he said.
Both have been treating COVID-19 patients.
“I’ve seen how quickly it can cause someone to be in respiratory distress,” Salas said.
They said it’s tough to see patients struggling to survive.
“Seeing someone with a breathing tube down their throat just relying on this machine to help keep them alive and then having to discuss with the distraught family members,” Nagappan said.
Some are skeptical of the vaccine, but Salas said she’s confident in it.
“I trust the scientists, I trust that they did a good job,” she said, “And I’m looking forward to getting the vaccine myself.”
Nagappan said he hopes to be an example to others.
“Hopefully, seeing us as healthcare workers willing to get the vaccine, then other people will be,” he said. Salas said this makes health care workers feel appreciate because they’ve been on the front lines of the pandemic for months.
“The fact that we see it every day and that we work for it every day, it’s really great that we’re on the top of the list,” she said.
