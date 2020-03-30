PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health care workers, along with Oregon state officials, made a plea for more personal protective equipment and say the state is likely weeks away from a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The number of cases in the state are continuing to rise, and Oregonians may still be only at the beginning of the pandemic.
On Monday, during a Zoom conference with state officials, local nurses told stories of how they are wearing goggles instead of protective eye shields or reusing masks for several weeks in hospitals throughout the state.
In-home health care worker Irene Hunt says she hasn't had a real protective mask since the pandemic began. She is also starting to run out of gloves and can't get them anywhere.
Hunt works with the elderly who can not care for themselves.
"As a home care professional, I'm considered an essential worker and I am still required to continue going to work each day. For me that means going to my consumers homes and providing assistance necessary for their survival," Hunt said.
Other essential workers, like those working in grocery stores talked about only using homemade masks and bandanas. They say they too need protection. Customers come in coughing and sneezing, and not always practicing the six foot rule.
Grocery workers may be in harms way simply because they come into contact with so many different people.
While state officials are blaming the Trump administration for the ongoing shortfall of medical equipment, Gov. Brown says she is also working with local companies like Nike to possibly make protective masks.
(1) comment
We as a country, public and private, have allowed the predatory government of China to monopolize production of vital resources including medical devices, for decades. These corrupt policies must end if we are to survive as a country.
