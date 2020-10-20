PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health care workers and vulnerable communities will be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, according to the very first 136-page draft of a vaccine plan submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Oregon Health Authority.
But don’t get too excited. There’s still no exact timeline on when Oregon may receive its first COVID-19 vaccine.
Though several vaccines are in phase three trials, none are FDA-approved yet, and the soonest we’ll start seeing data from vaccine makers about efficacy is the end of this month.
“Having to wait for all of this, not knowing which vaccine, when, how many, is very difficult,” Dr. Joe Sullivan, a senior health advisor for OHA’s COVID-19 response, said.
Sullivan worked on six of fifteen different sections of the plan. He says the state had three and a half weeks' notice to detail and submit it to the federal government.
Sullivan says Oregon’s vaccine distribution program will require a phased approach.
“We know, at the beginning, when safe and effective vaccines are approved … we won’t have enough to vaccinate everybody all at once,” Sullivan said.
Healthcare workers will be the first group to receive one. Then, other essential workers will be able to be vaccinated and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus.
“We are committed, here in Oregon, to make this an equitable distribution, making sure that every Oregonian has a chance to get this vaccine,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also says they’re dedicated to informing people about all the safety measures a vaccine has undergone, once one is available.
“We’re going to be communicating that over time to give people the reassurance that the vaccines that they will be receiving are as safe and effective as other vaccines that the U.S. has approved,” Sullivan said.
Right now, the OHA is encouraging everyone to get their flu shot, and they’re particularly focused on under-served communities and groups who have been hardest hit by COVID-19—that’s because they hope this will be the same pathway they can use when a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
You can bet Kate will be number 1 in the line.
Feel free to keep thousands of vaccines that nobody wants. Open up our state and leave us alone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.