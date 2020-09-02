Oregon health, education officials host Q&A on school year ahead

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday hosted a question and answer session for parents community members on what school will look like this year.
The session comes as some districts, including Portland Public Schools, started online learning this week. Questions ranged from where people can report school reopening violations to the structure of classrooms and safety protocol for in-person learning.
The Oregon Department of Education says schools that are opening for any kind of in-person instruction are required to submit an operations blueprint stating how they will meet Oregon Health Authority and ODE requirements. Those blueprints are required to be submitted to their local school board and must be uploaded online for the community to see.
Other questions included:
- What happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19?
- Does the entire class or teacher need to isolate or quarantine?
- Will be testing if there’s in-person instruction?
“Typically, it would not mean that a school would close down fully,” Colt Gill, ODE director, said. “It would typically mean that those that were in contact with the person who tested positive would need to quarantine for a period of time.”
“Right now, there's not a plan for widespread testing of students or staff before return to school,” Dean Sidelinger with OHA said. “That's why we have in place the metrics for reducing the cases in the community, so we can reduce the risk of introduction of COVID into the schools.”
In the future, OHA says with the increased availability of tests, particularly rapid tests, if spread of the virus goes up in a community, OHA may consider doing more routine testing in the schools.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.