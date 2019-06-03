PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s becoming a summer ritual Portlanders love to hate: smoky wildfire seasons that shroud the city in smoke for weeks at a time.
State health officials said the smoggy conditions are likely the new normal during the hot and dry months, prompting them to step up efforts to spread safety awareness and resources.
“We want to put wildfire smoke in with those summertime risks that people need to be prepared for,” Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie said Monday. “The expectation is that it will be here for a while – weeks, potentially months – and people need to be ready for it.”
There are obvious tips: try to avoid going outside if it’s smoky and don’t exercise outdoors either. If you can, try to plan a trip to get away from the smoke.
Experts also recommend you buy a quality air filter or a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or an electro-static precipitator (ESP) to keep indoor air clean. People should keep windows closed and keep the fresh air intake closed when running air conditioners.
In the car, run the AC on recirculate to avoid bringing in contaminated air.
High-risk populations should consider doing more.
“The main risk of really serious health problems is for people who have underlying heart disease, underlying lung disease and for small children who have very small airways,” said OHA Public Health Physician Richard Leman.
“There are fine particles that can get all the way down into the lungs and sometimes even into the bloodstream,” Leman added. “If someone has underlying heart disease, that can increase that person’s risk for heart attack.”
Those with asthma can also find themselves at greater risk for an asthma attack.
Sensitive groups might benefit from purchasing a portable HEPA air filter. FOX 12 found one model at Home Depot for $150.
“It actually has been shown in a number of studies to be very effective at getting rid of these particles, so you have a safe place, a refuge at home, where you can have clean air,” Leman said.
According to OHA, cheap painter’s masks and dust masks found at hardware stores are not effective at safely filtering out hazardous particles. Even more expensive respirators, like the N-95s aren’t necessarily safer.
“Unless you get fit tested, you don’t know if it’s protecting you or not,” Leman said. “And so just going in and buying one and slapping it on… I think that you have a false sense of security that you’re protecting yourself.”
A resource with up-to-date smoke information is the Department of Environmental Quality’s Smoke Blog.
More information and tips about wildfire smoke safety can be found at the Oregon Health Authority’s website.
