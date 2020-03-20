Oregon health officials ask grocery employees, essential workers to be careful during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With many Oregonians encouraged to stay home during this health crisis, others are being asked to stay on the job or trying to hold onto their jobs. That includes first responders, health care workers, grocery workers, and people in food service.
In the midst of COVID-19 concerns, the Oregon Health Authority is asking these employees, their employers, and other workers deemed essential to be very careful.
Specifically, health officials are asking employers to encourage employees to stay home when they’re sick. When at work, they’re asked to practice good handwashing and respiratory etiquette, like covering your cough, for instance. Also, health officials say frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected daily.
When it comes to food service, the OHA says people should not be preparing food while sick with a fever or a cough. The workers should always wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before handing food.
Health officials say the virus is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact, which includes being coughed or sneezed on or having prolonged face-to-face contact with someone. It also includes the handling of shared items.
