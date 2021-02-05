PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The director of the Oregon Health Authority says the state will see "some form of chaos" as tens of thousands of senior citizens become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in the state on Monday.
The next group eligible for the vaccine doses as part of Phase 1B is people 80 years of age and older, which includes approximately 168,000 Oregonians.
OHA Director Patrick Allen told lawmakers on Wednesday that other states have dealt with massive surges in appointment demand and questions when opening up eligibility to the elderly.
"Every state that has opened to seniors has had some form of chaos on its hands, and I want to be completely transparent-- we're going to have some form of chaos on our hands, too," Allen said.
Allen showed the legislators graphs illustrating the growing gap between how much vaccine the state will need to cover the eligible population, and how much vaccine the state is expected to get. It's a 650,000-dose gap going into March.
"Phone lines are going to get overwhelmed, scheduling sites are going to have challenges," Allen told the House COVID-19 subcommittee members.
Phone lines are already overwhelmed.
The dedicated COVID-19 hotline for Oregonians, 211, is already struggling to keep up with the uptick in calls.
FOX 12 tried calling the line around 6:15 p.m. After selecting the option for vaccine-related questions, FOX 12 got an automated message that said "our contact center is currently working on calling people back as quickly as possible, due to our current callback volume, we are unable to accept any more incoming calls today."
The 211 line is supposed to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"It's just been Mr. Toad's wild ride," 211 Info CEO Dan Herman said, "and now that the vaccine has been rolling out, it's stepped up yet again."
Herman said 211 has gone from receiving 400 calls per day, pre-pandemic, to 2,000 calls per day currently. The staff has grown from 65 people before last February to 140 now. Herman hopes they can hire another 30 more people as quickly as possible.
"We've been hiring at the rate of about 10 to 20 people every couple of weeks," Herman said.
The center is also onboarding subcontractors to help with the call volumes. Herman said he believes things will get better. His advice to people trying to get connected is to try dialing at different times of the day, and to try on the weekends when 211 is less busy.
The hotline is also now offering a call-back option where people can leave their number to hold their place in line, and a staff member will call them back. FOX 12 tried this option after holding for more than 30 minutes, and got a call back later that evening.
For county-by-county information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Oregon, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.