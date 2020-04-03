OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The CDC is now recommending everyone wear face coverings out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That is, in places where it’s otherwise difficult to keep six feet apart, like grocery stores or pharmacies. The CDC is talking about cloth face coverings that can be made out of scarves, t-shirts, a folded bandana, or handmade with fabric and sewn, among other things.
What we should not be wearing are medical masks; it’s critical to save those for the healthcare workers.
"They’re two layers of quilters grade cotton and then a layer of interfacing in the center," Katie Hovanic said, showing FOX 12 the masks she's making.
She said she was hesitant at first to start making face coverings because she wasn’t sure if they really were useful.
"But then, finally, I thought, okay, it seems like they’re using them, so I started making them," Havonic said. "We felt like it's better than nothing."
Other people in her Oregon City neighborhood seem to feel the same way.
Hovanic snapped some pictures of a neighbor’s tree, with masks hanging like ornaments, free for anyone who wanted one, and all gone in a matter of hours.
"My husband's been wearing them," Hovanic said. "He’s been better about it than me."
And Friday afternoon came some reassurance in a new recommendation from the CDC that yes, these kinds of coverings are useful for the general public in places where it’s hard to maintain social distancing like grocery stores.
"People are still spreading it to each other and we’re just trying to do our part to not spread it," Lynne Blinn said as she left Fred Meyer.
Health officials say that’s the right way to look at it, the person wearing the mask is the one preventing the spread, helping to protect those around them.
That’s because cloth face coverings can block infectious droplets that come from coughing, sneezing and talking before people even know they’re sick.
But the coverings are supplementary.
"A face covering does not replace staying at home and staying away from others and staying home especially when you’re ill," Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines said. "Please do not interpret this recommendation as okay to go out as long as you’re wearing a mask or ok to go out if you’re sick as long as you’re wearing a mask."
Health officials say still staying home when you’re sick, only going out for essential needs, and keeping six feet apart are the best measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For face coverings, health officials say the tighter the weave of the fabric, the thicker the cloth, the better it fits your face, the better protection you have.
And they say wash them after every use.
