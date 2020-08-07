PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In Friday’s teleconference with the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown, health officials said weekly COVID-19 cases are beginning to level off.
“The actions that all Oregonians are taking are flattening the curve again,” the Oregon health officer and epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger.
Sidelinger said the predicted resurgence in cases following Oregon’s reopening has stabilized, which means the transmission of the virus has slowed.
“The measures that I have put in place are starting to show progress and that our guidelines have been, frankly in this state, substantially stricter than many states across the country. And we continue to have a lower infection rate than the rest of the country,” said Brown.
Right now, Sidelinger describes Oregon’s situation as an uneasy balance. He said current modeling estimates each case of COVID-19 leads to an additional one person becoming infected.
In other words, he said, the state is treading water.
“Rather than just a plateau, we’d like to see our curve and our cases start to drop,” he said.
Though Oregon is heading in the right direction, Sidelinger warned there are signs showing cases could spike again.
Health officials are still seeing community spread and the virus remains a risk to everyone, but Sidelinger said it is within reach to decrease transmission.
The governor said in order for students to go back to school and Oregon to continue down a road of reopening, people must not let their guard down.
Her strategies will only continue to work, she said, if people keep using them.
“We are truly in this for the long haul,” said the governor. “I want as many schools as possible to be able to open for in person education, at the very least for the younger grades, but we will only be able to do so when it is safe for students and for staff.”
When asked if Brown wished she had implemented mask orders much earlier in the reopening process, she said yes, and announced she’d be releasing new face covering guidelines in the next week or so for indoor office settings.
