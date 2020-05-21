Oregon health officials discuss community outreach in monthly meeting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In less than 24 hours, two more Oregon counties will start to reopen. That leaves just three counties waiting to enter Phase 1 of reopening: Clackamas, which is awaiting approval, Washington, which is expected to apply Friday, and Multnomah, which has yet to apply.
As we make our way toward reopening the entire state of Oregon, health officials met virtually Thursday to take a look at how we’re doing as a state in terms of coronavirus cases, and what more needs to be done.
Marion County and Polk County will enter Phase 1 tomorrow. Both now have a downward trend in hospitalizations over the past two weeks, but there are other benchmarks, including community outreach, which is a key component of the reopening criteria, health officials said.
Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s health officer and epidemiologist, says people may be surprised Marion County was approved, given they have the second highest number of cases after Multnomah County. But he says Marion County has been stepping up and demonstrating their commitment to continuing to work with communities that have been disproportionately affected by this virus.
“OHA has provided additional staff to help with contact tracing and investigation," Sidelinger said. "This additional testing capacity was built in. But really to meet the needs of the community, Marion County has done some enhanced community conversations and is committed to having ongoing dialogue with the Latinx community and the farm worker community in Marion County so that they can better address needs as they come up, bring additional resources to communities as we need it, so that we can respond."
Sidelinger says this is an important piece for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as she approves reopening plans.
Lillian Shirley, the director of the public health division, says in the last two weeks, they’ve been meeting intensely with a number of community-based organizations in areas most affected by the virus to understand what they need to move forward for a better response.
Sidelinger also noted there is still work to be done around the state in their outreach but it’s started and will continue.
