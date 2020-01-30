PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With coronavirus now declared a global health emergency, just how concerned should we all be?
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying the immediate risk to the American public is low.
Still, this is a virus that should be taken seriously.
There’s been one confirmed case in Washington, and no cases in Oregon.
But in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, the number of coronavirus cases just keeps rising well into the thousands and the death toll along with it, now over 200.
With the virus spreading in other countries too, the World Health Organization deemed it a public health emergency of international concern.
That’s the same designation we’ve seen for things like Zika and Ebola in recent years. It creates a global effort to stop that spread.
“It also just sends a message that we all need to take this seriously and I think we all are taking it seriously anyway,” said Richard Leman. He’s a public health physician with Oregon Health Authority and part of OHA’s incident management team for coronavirus, working with the CDC and local health departments.
“If there is a case identified in Oregon, we figure out who that person is, we help them get the appropriate care, we help them get the appropriate testing in a timely fashion, and if they have been in close contact with other people, say within 3 to 6 feet of other people while they were ill and while they were coughing, we can recognize who those people are and give them the information that they need,” Leman said.
He explained there are over 20 types of coronaviruses out there, eight of them can make humans sick and generally cause cold-like symptoms. He said some of them, like this new Wuhan coronavirus strain, can be more severe more often.
That’s why OHA is keeping a close eye on it and trying to learn as much as they can about it, but as far as the rest of us are concerned, Leman put the virus in perspective.
“At this point, I think Oregonians might be worried a little more about flu than they are about this. Flu is circulating, flu is here, flu is causing illness, flu is putting people in the hospital, and actually if people just want to think about the things that they can do that protect them from flu those would also be useful down the road we think if we ever do see this novel coronavirus,” he said.
The State Department has issued a travel advisory telling Americans not to travel to China.
There are airports across the country screening passengers for coronavirus.
PDX is not one of them.
But the Port of Portland is also monitoring the situation and working with health officials.
