SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths and 39 available ICU beds Monday as case counts continue to surge.

According to OHA, 3,155 people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon and there have been 273,896 cases. The numbers released on Mondays include three days of data - Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

There are 1,120 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 23 fewer than Sunday. Of those, 316 are in intensive care units (14 fewer than Sunday). ICU beds are 94 percent full, OHA says, but some of the limited capacity could be because of staffing shortages that aren't factored into OHA's daily COVID reports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 990% in Oregon since July 9, according to health officials. Many hospitals have canceled elective surgeries, and some patients are housed in hallways instead of rooms. Health officials say the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The state is deploying crisis teams of hundreds of nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and nursing assistants to the hardest hit regions. Officials in Tillamook and Josephine counties say they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.