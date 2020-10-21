Oregon health officials to use flu vaccinations as 'test run' for future COVID-19 vaccine

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon health officials say getting your flu shot is more important now than, perhaps, it ever has been—and it’s not just for health reasons.
The state and local health departments, including The Multnomah County Health Department, will be using flu vaccinations as a test run for when the state has a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We know that there are populations that overlap, in terms of risk of flu and who may be among the first in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the health officer for Multnomah County. “As we plan out our flu vaccine push, we’re trying to think about that in terms of what we’re going to need to get COVID-19 vaccine out when it becomes available.”
The CDC has identified healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities as some of the first groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and county health officials know vulnerable communities like the homeless and people housed in corrections facilities are also considered priority populations.
They’ll be using flu vaccinations to think through the logistics of how they’ll move a COVID-19 vaccine to local people who need it most, while also building trust and partnerships in the community to ensure people are educated about what’s to come.
At the same time, they’re drawing on experiences from one of their last major immunization efforts.
“I think for many of us, including myself who worked on the H1N1 pandemic…where it was just a question of waiting for a vaccine to come, I think our biggest learning there is that vaccine often does not arrive when you expect it. It often does not arrive in the quantity you expected,” said Vines.
County health officials are looking at different models of vaccine distribution that will be safe in our new world of social distancing.
Vines told FOX 12 they’ll be doing the best roll out they can, given so many uncertainties ahead with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
