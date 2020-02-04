Oregon health workers declare climate change a ‘public health emergency’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health workers gathered on Tuesday to declare the climate change crisis a public health emergency.
The met at the Multnomah County Health Department in northwest Portland and shared recommendations for lawmakers.
“Our policy recommendations include meeting and strengthening Oregon's greenhouse gas reduction goals; transitioning to clean, safe, and renewable energy; increasing investment in active transportation; insuring that all Oregonians have access to a sustainable water supply; insuring that communities and workers have the voice, power, and capacity to be full partners in building a healthy, equitable, and climate-resilient future,” Jessica Nischik-Long with the Oregon Public Health Association said.
Experts say climate change can impact people’s health. They say extreme heat is sending more people to the hospital, wildfire smoke is causing asthma attacks, and warm weather is creating algae blooms, which can poison water.
