SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The blip of hot weather that kept much of the Pacific Northwest toasty hot over the last two days caused high schools across the region to make a few adjustments to fall sports practices.
When the heat rises, athletic trainers and coaches watch the heat index and make adjustments put out by OSAA.
At McKay High School in Salem, football practice was moved to earlier in the day on Tuesday as temps soared to 100 degrees.
First year head football coach Brandis Piper says the team started talking about hydration and preparation for the heat days before it arrived.
“That conversation started days before because for us and our kids, they know that three days ahead of time is when that hydration starts,” Piper said. “We have been really pushing our kids to start hydrating Sunday and Monday to be ready for these heat days.”
He says after practice Tuesday he told his players to find a cool place to go and to stay out of the heat. The school was offered up for those who did not have a place to go with A/C. They also sent kids home with a protein bar.
Piper says they really want to teach kids lessons they can take from practice and use in their everyday lives. Dealing with the heat falls perfectly into that.
“Some of our kids might go into work where they are in the 100-degree heat, or they might move to an area where they don’t really get to escape it, and so how can they manage themselves in their time away to set themselves up to be in the best spot,” Piper said.
The team has discussed recovery and the best ways to replace nutrients and electrolytes after a hot day at practice.
Athletic trainers with the Salem-Keizer School District say they have mandatory water breaks on hot days.
McKay High School starts their season Sept. 7 at home against West Albany.
For more information on OSAA Heat Index, visit: http://www.osaa.org/heatindex
