PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There will be no Friday Night Lights for high schools this fall in Oregon.
The Oregon School Activities Association announced it has shifted the seasons for traditional fall sports, including football, to begin in March 2021.
The executive board approved the new 2020-2021 school activities calendar Wednesday.
The new calendar creates three distinct seasons from late December to late June with limited overlap between seasons.
Traditional winter activities will take place in January and February, followed by “fall” sports in March and April, and spring activities scheduled for May and June.
The board also voted Wednesday to waive current out-of-season coaching policies, which will allow for conditioning and practices involving players and coaches at the discretion of the local school districts under directives from the governor’s office, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.
“Today’s decisions by the Executive Board provide a framework to maximize the potential opportunity for students in Oregon to participate in three seasons during the 2020-21 school year,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “The Board recognized that a one size fits all approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state. By waiving policy to allow regional participation this Fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely per state directives.”
Each sport will have what is being called a “culmination week” to crown a champion, but limited time won’t allow for a traditional playoff system.
The OSAA decision was made after the announcement that nearly all OSAA member high schools would be implementing online learning for the fall.
“Shifting the season calendar later in the school year provides additional time for more schools to return to a hybrid or on-site learning format while providing flexibility for local school districts to make decisions this Fall that are best for their school communities as health metrics and state guidance in this area continues to develop,” according to OSAA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.