SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s high school graduation rate hit 80% for the class of 2018-2019, which is up 1.3 percentage points over the previous year, the Oregon Department of Education says.
The percentage marks the highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released by the department of education.
Among other findings, the data shows that the four-year graduation rate has increased eight percentage points over five years and that the gap in high school graduation rates between historically under served student groups and the state average is smaller than in previous years.
“This year’s graduation rate increase means nearly 600 additional students earned a diploma,” Colt Gill director at ODE, said. “We are seeing even faster growth for students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole.”
Other highlights from the data include:
- Students who have successfully completed English Learner programs in Oregon graduate at a rate of 84.3 percent, higher than the statewide average.
- Students taking a Career and Technical Education course graduated at a rate of 88.9 percent in four years and those enrolled in a CTE program of study had a 93.5 percent graduation rate in four years.
- The graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness is up from 50.7 percent from the class of 2017, to 55.4 percent for the class of 2019.
- Students in the Migrant Education Program saw a 4.4 percentage point increase in graduation rates over last year to 79.4 percent, less than a percentage point below the statewide average.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
