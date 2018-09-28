PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University’s largest research vessel was docked in downtown Portland this week, and local students hopped aboard to see research in action.
The ship, called the "Oceanus", just returned from a cruise along the coast. During the cruise, several high school students worked alongside OSU scientists to track marine mammals and seabirds.
Other students on Friday got a chance to learn about what they discovered. Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids excited about pursuing careers at sea.
“[It] really gives the opportunity to see that in order to support marine science, even if you are not into science or math, there are a lot of different careers you can have,” Tracy Crews with Oregon Sea Grant said. “You can come out to sea, see some pretty amazing things.”
The 177-foot ship is operated by OSU and funded by the state legislature. It is scheduled to leave Portland Saturday morning and head back to Newport.
