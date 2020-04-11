BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – School districts across the country are turning football stadium lights back on every Friday, in a viral movement to show support for seniors and school communities who’ve had classes, proms and graduations cancelled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
It’s known as #BeTheLight, a simple but powerful gesture to show students that their teachers, coaches and other school staff recognize the hardships and are thinking of them.
Each Friday, until school is out in June, schools will turn the lights on at 8:20 p.m. That’s 20:20 in military time and was picked, of course, to celebrate the class of 2020.
Bo Edwards, a senior at Molalla High School, said seeing his football field lit up Friday night hit him harder than he expected.
“It was pretty nostalgic, honestly,” Edwards said. “It brought back a lot of memories from my season and it just kind of felt like closure.”
The lights were left on for 14 minutes, said district athletic director and high school associate principal, Kristen Rott. Each minute represents missed days of school.
“It’s that message of, we still are here,” Rott said. “We care about our kids; we absolutely care about our seniors.”
In the Beaverton School District, each high school turned on football stadium lights for twenty minutes.
Cars honked as they drove by the lights at Sunset High School.
LJ Whipple parked and waited for the lights to come on with her children, including her 12th grade son.
“It’s a way for (students) to see each other safely from a distance and it’s a way for them to come together a little bit and for us to celebrate them,” Whipple said.
Across the border, in Washington, Union High School also lit up the night sky.
Other schools across Oregon and Washington are doing the same.
“Just knowing there’s this beacon, this one kind of central place where if you drive by, if you want to take a picture, knowing that your district cares for you,” Rott said.
School districts are asking people to stay about from fields and stadiums and continue practicing social distancing measures.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.