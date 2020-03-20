Oregon Historical Society asks for personal stories about COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Historical Society is hoping to record this moment in time, as the state, country and world deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
To do that, OHS is inviting people to share their personal reflections online.
“In this period of isolation from friends and family, what stories of Oregonians from the past or present are giving you courage? How are you spending your days in this strange new “normal?” What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that is giving you strength amidst chaos?” according to OHS.
Stories and reflections will be added to the OHS Research Library collections, “where future generations will go to understand what this unprecedented moment in Oregon history was really like.”
These can submitted online or through the mail to, Attn: Molly Cochran, 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland, OR, 97205.
The Oregon Historical Society is currently closed through at least March 29 due to the pandemic.
