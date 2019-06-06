(KPTV) - In Portland, the Oregon Historical Society and the nonprofit group, "Veteran's Legacies" held a special event to honor local D-Day veterans.
And while 75 years have passed, the gratitude has not faded for those who risked their lives that day, June 6th,1944.
Thousands of young men risking their lives for nothing less than the fate of the free world.
A fate that would be largely decided that very morning.
Fast forward 75 years, a ceremony to honor the Oregonians who made the ultimate sacrifice that very day.
And those who survived and are still living today.
Among them, 93-year old Abe Laurenzo, who served as a Navy radioman that morning.
"Well, I feel very honored, of course, being here,” Laurenzo said.
Lorenzo said he can remember the sound of the explosions.
As does fellow veteran Ben Asquith, who was a teenager when he found himself on one of the first landing craft to land on Omaha beach.
Several months ago, FOX 12 had the chance to talk to him.
“I remember mostly about the noise. All the firepower and on the water, you get the echos,” Asquith said.
Like Laurenzo, Asquith credits his extensive training for keeping him focused and alive.
“I have no idea why I'm still here and the other people are not. But that's the way the ball bounces. Some survive, and some don't,” Asquith said.
Now, all these years later, both men want to share the same message to younger generations.
“Please support our troops that are called to do their duty today,” Laurenzo said.
“And I hope everyone considers and honors our nation and honors our freedom, that we will be free in the coming future,” Asquith said.
If you'd like to learn more about preserving the stories of local veterans visit here.
