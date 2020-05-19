PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 140.
Health officials on Tuesday morning also reported 33 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8 new presumptive cases, bringing the total count in the state up to 3,726. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 6
- Jackson: 1
- Marion: 12
- Multnomah: 9
- Umatilla: 3
- Washington: 6
- Yamhill: 3
According to the health officials, due to data reconciliation, two cases originally reported in Clackamas County were determined not to be cases. They were subtracted from Monday’s state total. As well, one case originally reported in the 80 and over age group was determined not to be a case, according to OHA.
Both deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 139th COVID-19-related death involved a 70-year-old woman living in Umatilla County. She tested positive on May 4 and died on May 16 at Good Shepard Health Care System.
Oregon’s 140th COVID-19-related death involved a 69-year-old man living in Linn County. He tested positive on April 7 and died on May 17 at his home.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
