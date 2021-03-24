PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Everyone has had to adapt to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, including our justice system, which took a new step forward in Oregon with the first-ever online jury trial.
That trial was held last week, wrapping up on March 18.
The trial was a Multnomah County civil case from 2017. Stephen Voorhees represented the plaintiff in the case, presenting evidence from home. Jurors also heard that evidence from the comfort of their homes.
“At the end of the day, a case is a case and it comes down to the facts and the evidence, so it wasn’t that much different than doing an in-person trial,” said Voorhees.
He said the biggest difference between an online trial and one that is conducted in person at the Multnomah County Courthouse was jury selection.
“It is an awkward process because there’s a judge there, lawyers there. If you haven’t been through jury selection before, it can be uncomfortable opening up your thoughts and feelings about a particular case,” said Voorhees.
He said he thought people would be more willing to open up virtually, but that wasn’t the case.
Judge Eric Dahlin presided over the trial and said a virtual trial had a lot of benefits, like allowing witnesses to testify from any location.
Voorhees says he can see virtual cases being a good precedent until things can return to normal. He also believes elements of it may be here to stay.
“There are a lot of benefits to doing virtual trials. Cost savings, the inconvenience of having to go downtown and park is something the jurors don’t have to deal with,” he said.
Voorhees said the biggest benefit to a virtual trial, though, is that the trial actually gets to happen. He says even if it’s not ideal, it stops the delay of justice.
