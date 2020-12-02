Oregon hospital workers, including support staff, among first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon Health Authority spokesperson says the state will have enough of the first wave of Pfizer and Moderna’s versions of the vaccine for 100,000 people to receive their first dose.
Healthcare workers are the first people who will receive one, as part of phase one of Oregon’s vaccine distribution plan.
There are about 290,000 healthcare workers in the state. If both Pfizer and Moderna are granted emergency use approval, their first doses won’t cover half of the people in phase one.
It begs the question: Which healthcare workers will be first in line?
Dr. Joe Sullivan, an OHA senior health advisor, told FOX 12 they’ll focus first on hospital workers like doctors, nurses, and EMS providers—the people who put themselves at risk every day, who have potential exposure to COVID-19, and who cannot work from home.
This also includes staff like hospital workers who clean rooms or provide transportation within the hospital.
It’s difficult to pinpoint an exact number of vaccines that Oregon will be getting. The OHA spokesperson says the numbers out now are preliminary and will change.
It hasn’t yet been decided which medical providers will be receiving part of the first doses, according to OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.