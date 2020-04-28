PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday that Oregon hospitals and health care providers will get more funding distributed from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Over $103 million will be distributed among 141 health care providers across the state.
This is the second portion of the CARES act to be distributed. The first allocation was distributed the week of April 10.
“Throughout this crisis, Oregon’s dedicated health care workers and hospitals have made countless sacrifices to save lives and protect our communities. On behalf of all Oregonians, I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” said Sen. Merkley. “Just like we are counting on them for their expertise and heroism, they are counting on us for the support they need to safely and effectively do their jobs. I’m pleased that this funding is making its way to their facilities, and will continue to fight for every possible resource they need as we continue to build our path forward out of this pandemic.”
“The big thanks that health care providers deserve for working round-the-clock to keep Oregonians safe during the COVID-19 crisis must be matched by federal resources that provide them with the support they urgently need during this pandemic,” Sen. Wyden said. “I’m glad these funds are en route to Oregon’s heroic nurses, doctors and all medical staff. More needs to be done, and I will keep battling to get these health care heroes everything they require for their lifesaving work.”
The funds can be used toward building or retrofitting new intensive care units, increasing staffing or training, providing personal protective equipment, building temporary structures, and more.
Health care providers can also use the funds to cover revenue losses from cancelled procedures.
To access the second allotment, health care providers must enter their 2018 revenue data at hhs.gov/providerrelief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.