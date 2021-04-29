Oregon Hospitals seeing rise in younger COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported that hospitalizations have increased again this week. The state agency saying that 339 people are battling the virus in the hospital, a rise of 13 from the day before.
OHA reports that 71 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, which is up seven from the previous day.
The hospital systems across the state and the Oregon Health Authority says these beds are being filled up with younger patients than earlier in the pandemic. They point to seeing fewer elderly Oregonians because a vast majority have been vaccinated against the virus.
OHA says the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is B117, which is 50% more contagious.
Doctors say though patients they are treating aren’t as severely impacted by the virus, it is still a serious illness.
“It is a very severe disease,” Dr. Laura Kuipers with Providence Portland said. “I mean the oxygen levels required to keep a patient stable, the hypoxia that has been there has been true across the board, so these patients are still pretty sick.”
Providence Portland says between March 1 and April 25 of this year, 40% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were made of up people under the age of 50. They say compared to the same time last year it is a stark difference when those under 50 made up just 13 percent of patients.
At Providence St. Vincent, that hospital has seen a slight increase in the number of patients under 50. That age group makes up 40% of patients compared to the same time period last year when 34% occupied a hospital bed.
“In the fall we were seeing patients who were older sort of in their 70’s, 80’s now all of those folks are vaccinated,” Dr. Kuipers said. “The folks we are seeing now in the hospital are younger patients, usually anywhere from 40’s, 50’s.”
The silver lining in the numbers is fewer patients are on a ventilator or in the ICU.
“They’re usually able to bounce back a little bit faster,” Dr. Kuipers said, “that being said this is not a normal illness. This is still in the hospital for several days, weeks at times.”
Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions serious as they would like to see the cases begin to drop.
“We know that the end is out there if we can just get there together,” Dr. Kuipers said.
