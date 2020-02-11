SALEM, OR (KPTV) – On Tuesday, the Oregon House of Representatives passed a bill to ban online and over-the-phone sales of Nicotine-based vaping products.
In 2017, the Oregon Legislature raised the tobacco and e-cigarette purchasing age to 21. But Rep. Pam March believes that hasn’t stopped teens from getting their hands on vaping products.
“Despite that law, teens can easily bypass the age restriction by purchasing products online or over the phone without any verification process,” Marsh said.
That’s why Marsh proposed HB 4078.
“It will provide maximum enforcement of age-purchase restrictions,” Marsh said.
Before the vote Tuesday morning, some debated on the House floor whether this legislation gives companies a fair shot to have a thorough vetting system.
“I believe that there are companies that have developed technology of age verification online that have invested significant amount of money to ensure they’re not selling to minors,” Rep. Daniel Bonham said.
Marcus Nettles, the owner of Rose City Vapors in northeast Portland, supports the bill to get vaping products out of the hands of kids.
“Anyone can go on their computer and say they’re of age and order whatever they want whether it be a vape pen or anything else that’s illegal,” Nettles said. “So, I think this is on the right path to the right direction to curb youth access, because if you have to walk into a store that’s 21 and older, then you’re not going to be able to do it.”
But he feels it could limit options for people with disabilities.
“They have to take into account some people don’t have the ability to go into a store physically," Nettles said. "So, if you’re disabled or handicapped, you need to have access to products so they need to consider that and what we’ve proposed is like a third-party verification site."
But he says as a parent, he understands the concerns about teens vaping. Though he says what he’s selling many times is helping adults wean off of smoking cigarettes.
Nettles thinks there’s more to be done to tackle the issue of teen vaping.
“The other piece that’s going to curb it is ,you know, a 21-only vape specialty shop, so no more convenience stores, anywhere that kids can go without showing ID to be of age, the products should be taken out of those locations,” Nettles said.
The bill will go to the Oregon Senate for a first reading on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.