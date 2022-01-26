SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Housing and Community Services is reopening applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program but only for a limited time, the agency revealed in a release Wednesday.

The program which has distributed over $256 million in rental assistance relief to more than 36,000 Oregonian’s had to stop accepting applications Dec. 1 due to insufficient funds. The OHCS said since the pause, the program has secured the funds to support an estimated 6,700 to 9,300 additional renters who will be “prioritized based on those who have the most need.”

The OCHS expects the open application period to last for at least three weeks.

“We are grateful that the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Brown came together to provide more resources for rental assistance and eviction prevention programs, which will keep thousands more Oregonians stably housed during this critical time,” said OHCS Executive Director Margaret Salazar.

The OCHS said applications are being offered for first-time assistance only in order to serve the most households possible. The program will not be offering any utility assistance.

“During the pause in accepting new applications, several OERAP system improvements were also implemented that we hope will make the application process and payments more accessible to renters, community partners and landlords,” Salazar said.

According to OCHS, applications submitted prior to Dec. 1 will still be processed before applications received through the new enrollment period, as directed by the Oregon Legislature.