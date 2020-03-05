Oregon HS students use impact of COVID-19 on stocks as learning opportunity

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon high school students are using the impact of COVID-19 on the stock market as a learning opportunity in Clackamas.
Last week, both the DOW and the S&P 500 saw their worst week since October of 2008. It’s a lesson that has kids interested as they participate in a competition to buy and sell pretend stock.
The students participated in classroom lessons before investing. The lessons gave them a feel for the fundamentals of the stock market. The student formed teams of about five people each before diving into the challenge.
On Thursday, the teams started with a million dollars in fake funds to buy stock in 26 companies. Some of the teens said they were paying attention to the impact coronavirus was having on certain stocks.
“Definitely toward the end, we wanted to invest in a health based company,” one student said.
It took a few hours, and each minute and a half of the challenge simulated a full day on Wall Street, but the student made their fake trades in real time.
The team with the highest net worth at the end was crowned champion and received a trophy.
