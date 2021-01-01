Oregon Humane Society adopted out more than 7,200 pets in 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society found homes for thousands of pets in 2020, including more than 5,000 after the shelter had to adjust their adoption protocols due to COVID-19.
In mid-March, OHS moved its adoptions to be by appointment only. No walk-in adoptions have taken place at the shelter since then because of pandemic safety measures.
“Being able to continue adoptions was critically important this year,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “For each pet that went home, we were able to help the next animal in need.”
In the months of appointment-only adoptions, OHA placed close to 5,100 pets in new homes.
In total for 2020, 7,203 OHS pets were adopted.
A 2-year-old Siberian Husky named Moe was the shelter’s last adoption of 2020.
Moe was transferred to OHS from another shelter since he was suffering from a painful hip issue and needed medical care. OHS said its veterinarians performed surgery to alleviate his pain and improve his mobility. Moe was then placed in an experienced foster home for his recovery.
As they spent time with Moe, his foster parents Erica and Eric decided to become his forever parents.
OHS said the couple made the adoption official at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We are so happy to begin 2021 with Moe,” Erica said in an OHS statement. “We can’t imagine our family without him.”
“Despite the difficulties of this year, our team has been steadfast in their dedication to the pets and people of this community,” Harmon said. “Thousands of pets will begin 2021 in a new, loving home thanks to their hard work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.