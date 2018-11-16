PORTLAND, OR (KPV) - The Oregon Humane Society hit the road to pick up cats affected by the California wildfires.
These animals were in shelters at the Butte Humane Society before the fires broke out, so moving them frees up spots for pets and their owners who need help.
That's why an OHS team went down to Chico, to get 22 cats and bring them to Oregon for adoption.
“The scale of the loss and destruction in California is absolutely heartbreaking,” Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO said.
OHS also sent down supplies and offered to provide a vet to support the shelters through this tough time.
