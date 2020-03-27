Oregon Humane Society donates suits, 18,000 masks for use at hospitals, clinics

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society has donated 18,000 masks to healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The animal shelter delivered the N95 masks to Providence Health & Services on Friday, unloading dozens of boxes, along with 50 Tyvek suits at Providence’s administrative office park in northeast Portland.
The equipment will be used at Providence hospitals and clinics after a 24-hour quarantine, according to OHS.
The masks had been in storage at the Oregon Humane Society. They had previously been donated to OHS by a local manufacturer for use responding to disasters.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
