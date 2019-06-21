PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is halting dog adoptions until next Wednesday due to a bout of dog flu. The animal shelter says it will also stop all intake of new dogs.
Any dog exposed to the flu is being treated and moved to an off-site facility, according to OHS.
OHS Thursday paused all dog adoptions and quarantined a group of dogs who came to OHS after the shelter learned the animals had been exposed to dog flu, according to an OHS spokesperson.
Dog flu is airborne and can spread through contact with contaminated objects, such as water bowls, collars and kennel surfaces, or through contact with people who have had direct contact with an infected dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Cat and small animal intake and adoptions are not affected.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of the pets at the Oregon Humane Society and the pets who come to OHS through our Second Chance program as well as the pets in our community,” an OHS spokesperson said.
