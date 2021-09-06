PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Oregon Humane Society's disaster response team will be helping out with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
Team members heading to the southeast took off from the Portland International Airport around 8 a.m. Monday. The disaster response team includes staff and volunteers who are certified in Emergency Animal Sheltering, as well as members of the OHS' Technical Animal Rescue Team. The team will be working out of Tennessee at an emergency shelter alongside the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
The humane society is no stranger to relief work having also been on the ground for the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This mission may prove to be more challenging.
The Oregon Humane Society is sending a disaster response team to Texas to help pets stranded by Hurricane Harvey.
“The impact of Hurricane Ida was so widespread, and we know it will take long time for these communities to fully recover. I am glad OHS is able to help with this effort," said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.
Officials with OHS say they have 130 team members and volunteers who can assist with disasters at a moments notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.