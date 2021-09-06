PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Oregon Humane Society's disaster response team will be helping out with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Team members heading to the southeast took off from the Portland International Airport around 8 a.m. Monday. The disaster response team includes staff and volunteers who are certified in Emergency Animal Sheltering, as well as members of the OHS' Technical Animal Rescue Team. The team will be working out of Tennessee at an emergency shelter alongside the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The humane society is no stranger to relief work having also been on the ground for the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This mission may prove to be more challenging.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida was so widespread, and we know it will take long time for these communities to fully recover. I am glad OHS is able to help with this effort," said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.

Officials with OHS say they have 130 team members and volunteers who can assist with disasters at a moments notice.